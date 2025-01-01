Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Ang Lee Awards

Awards and nominations of Ang Lee

Ang Lee
Awards and nominations of Ang Lee
Academy Awards, USA 2013 Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2009 Cannes Film Festival 2009
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1997 Cannes Film Festival 1997
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Film Not in the English Language
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Film
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
 Best Film Not in the English Language
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2007 Venice Film Festival 2007
Best Film
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2005 Venice Film Festival 2005
Best Film
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2000 Toronto International Film Festival 2000
People's Choice Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1996 Berlin International Film Festival 1996
Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1993 Berlin International Film Festival 1993
Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more