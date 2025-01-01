Menu
Mark Ruffalo
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mark Ruffalo
Awards and nominations of Mark Ruffalo
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2018
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Musical Performance
Nominee
Best Musical Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2010
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
