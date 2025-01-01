Menu
Jim Broadbent
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent
Awards and nominations of Jim Broadbent
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1999
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
