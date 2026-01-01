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Gary Oldman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Gary Oldman
Gary Oldman
About
Filmography
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Gary Oldman
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1997
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Camera
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2025
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2023
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
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