Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Pfeiffer
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michelle Pfeiffer
Michelle Pfeiffer
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michelle Pfeiffer
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993
Elvira Notari Prize
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1993
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree