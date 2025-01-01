Menu
Jodie Foster
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jodie Foster
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2021
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Made for Television Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Female Performance
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1996
Berlinale Camera
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
