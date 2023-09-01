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7.1
Kinoafisha
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NYAD
7.1
NYAD
, 2023
Nyad
USA / Biography, Drama, Sport / 18+
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7.1
NYAD
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
The remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.
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Cast
Jodie Foster
Bonnie Stoll
Annette Bening
Diana Nyad
Rhys Ifans
Luke Cosgrove
Anna Harriette Pittman
Diana, Age 14
Marcus Young
Anne Marie Kempf
Candace
Carolyn McCormick
Elise
Marcos Díaz
Dude
Belle Darling
Diana, Age 5
Pearl Darling
Diana, Age 5
Johnny Solo
Aris
Director
Jimmy Chin
,
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Writer
Julia Cox
,
Diana Nyad
Composer
Alexandre Desplat
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2023
Online premiere
2 November 2023
World premiere
1 September 2023
Release date
19 October 2023
Switzerland
16
Worldwide Gross
$16,056
Production
Black Bear, Mad Chance, Zurich Avenue
Also known as
Nyad, Insubmersible, NYAD - Oltre l'oceano, Диана Наяд, Најад, Наяд, ナイアド その決意は海を越える, 奈德, 尼亚德, 泳不放棄, نیاد, 泳不放弃
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
11
votes
7.1
IMDb
Updated 2 November 2023
Film Trailers
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NYAD
Trailer
0
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Stills
Quotes
Bonnie Stoll
Your superiority complex is really screwed up, you know that?
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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