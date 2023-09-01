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Poster of NYAD
7.1
NYAD - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films NYAD
7.1

NYAD

, 2023
Nyad
USA / Biography, Drama, Sport / 18+
Trailers
Poster of NYAD
7.1
NYAD - Trailer
NYAD  Trailer

Synopsis

The remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.

Cast

Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
Bonnie Stoll
Annette Bening
Annette Bening
Diana Nyad
Rhys Ifans
Rhys Ifans
Luke Cosgrove
Anna Harriette Pittman
Anna Harriette Pittman
Diana, Age 14
Marcus Young
Anne Marie Kempf
Candace
Carolyn McCormick
Elise
Marcos Díaz
Dude
Belle Darling
Diana, Age 5
Pearl Darling
Diana, Age 5
Johnny Solo
Aris
Director Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
Writer Julia Cox, Diana Nyad
Composer Alexandre Desplat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 November 2023
World premiere 1 September 2023
Release date
19 October 2023 Switzerland 16
Worldwide Gross $16,056
Production Black Bear, Mad Chance, Zurich Avenue
Also known as
Nyad, Insubmersible, NYAD - Oltre l'oceano, Диана Наяд, Најад, Наяд, ナイアド その決意は海を越える, 奈德, 尼亚德, 泳不放棄, نیاد, 泳不放弃

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 2 November 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
NYAD - Trailer
NYAD Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Bonnie Stoll Your superiority complex is really screwed up, you know that?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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