Breakdown: 1975, 1975：天翻地覆的一年, 1975: Året som endret USA, 1975: El fin de una era, 1975: O Ano do Colapso, 1975: Rok, który zmienił Amerykę, 1975: Год, изменивший Америку, Çöküş: 1975, Crisis: 1975, Egy viharos év: 1975, Rozklad: 1975
Self - Critic at Large, New York TimesIt was the one time that movies were really willing to show us ourselves, and we were willing to see it. It was the most honest version of this country that we've ever had on screen.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.