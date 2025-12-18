It was the one time that movies were really willing to show us ourselves, and we were willing to see it. It was the most honest version of this country that we've ever had on screen.

Self - Critic at Large, New York Times

Self - Critic at Large, New York Times It was the one time that movies were really willing to show us ourselves, and we were willing to see it. It was the most honest version of this country that we've ever had on screen.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.