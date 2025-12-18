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6.8
Kinoafisha Films Breakdown: 1975
6.8

Breakdown: 1975

, 2025
Breakdown: 1975
USA / Documentary / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
6.8
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

In 1975, as America faced social and political upheaval, filmmakers turned chaos into art.

Cast

Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
Narrator
Josh Brolin
Josh Brolin
Self - Actor
Albert Brooks
Albert Brooks
Ellen Burstyn
Ellen Burstyn
Self - Actress, Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Bill Gates
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt
Self - Author, Silver Screen Fiend
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen
Self - Co-Creator, The Studio
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Self - Director, Taxi Driver
Oliver Stone
Oliver Stone
Self - Filmmaker
Joan Tewkesbury
Self - Writer, Nashville
Peter Bart
Self - Film Producer
Wesley Morris
Self - Critic at Large, New York Times
Director Morgan Neville
Writer Morgan Neville, Alan Lowe
Composer Daniel Wohl
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2025
Online premiere 18 December 2025
World premiere 18 December 2025
Production Tremolo Productions
Also known as
Breakdown: 1975, 1975：天翻地覆的一年, 1975: Året som endret USA, 1975: El fin de una era, 1975: O Ano do Colapso, 1975: Rok, który zmienił Amerykę, 1975: Год, изменивший Америку, Çöküş: 1975, Crisis: 1975, Egy viharos év: 1975, Rozklad: 1975

Film rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 4 December 2025

Quotes

Self - Critic at Large, New York Times It was the one time that movies were really willing to show us ourselves, and we were willing to see it. It was the most honest version of this country that we've ever had on screen.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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