Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons John Travolta Awards

Awards and nominations of John Travolta

John Travolta
Awards and nominations of John Travolta
Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1978 Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1979 Golden Globes, USA 1979
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978 Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995 BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020 Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001 Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Picture
Winner
Worst Picture
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2019 Razzie Awards 2019
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
 Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002 Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992 Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990 Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1986 Razzie Awards 1986
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1984 Razzie Awards 1984
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Dance Sequence
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Villain
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more