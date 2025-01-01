Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
John Travolta
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Travolta
John Travolta
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Travolta
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1979
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2020
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Picture
Winner
Worst Picture
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2019
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2002
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Actor of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1986
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1984
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1995
Best Dance Sequence
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree