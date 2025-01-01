Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ben Stiller
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Winner
Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs
Nominee
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Director
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Villain
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Fight
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Dressed
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best Line
Nominee
