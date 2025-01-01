Menu
Awards and nominations of Ben Stiller

Awards and nominations of Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller
Awards and nominations of Ben Stiller
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993 Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Winner
Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or a Dramatic Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Live-Action Entertainment Programs
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017 Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Director
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005 Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Actor
Nominee
 Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Villain
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Fight
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
 Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
 Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Dressed
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best Line
Nominee
