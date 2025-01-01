Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christian Bale
Christian Bale
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Christian Bale
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Hero
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
