Kinoafisha Persons Christian Bale Awards

Christian Bale
Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2014 Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2006
Best Hero
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Male Performance
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Male Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
