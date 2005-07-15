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Poster of Festival
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Festival
5.4

Festival

, 2004
Festival
Great Britain / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Festival
5.4

Cast

Billy Carter
Conor Kelly
Raquel Cassidy
Raquel Cassidy
Petra Loewenberg
Duncan Duff
Stephen Mangan
Stephen Mangan
Stuart Milligan
Stuart Milligan
Daniela Nardini
Joan Gerard
Dorothy Paul
Lucy Punch
Lucy Punch
Lyndsey Marshal
Lyndsey Marshal
Faith Myers
Chris O'Dowd
Chris O'Dowd
Tommy O'Dwyer
Clive Russell
Clive Russell
Megan Dodds
Megan Dodds
Director Annie Griffin
Writer Annie Griffin
Composer Jim Sutherland
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 15 July 2005
Release date
15 July 2005 Great Britain
Worldwide Gross $168,055
Production FilmFour, UK Film Council, Young Pirate Films
Also known as
Festival, Festival de Verão, Фестивал, Фестиваль

Film rating

5.4
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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