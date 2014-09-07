Menu
Poster of Cake
6.2 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha Films Cake

Cake

Cake 18+
Synopsis

Claire becomes fascinated by the suicide of a woman in her chronic pain support group while grappling with her own, very raw personal tragedy.
Cake - trailer
Cake  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 7 September 2014
World premiere 7 September 2014
Release date
22 January 2015 Russia All Media 12+
18 March 2015 Brazil
7 September 2014 Canada
5 February 2015 Finland
8 April 2015 France
8 April 2015 Germany
20 February 2015 Great Britain
26 February 2015 Greece
19 February 2015 Ireland
22 January 2015 Kazakhstan
29 January 2015 Portugal
23 January 2015 Sweden
31 December 2014 USA
22 January 2015 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,433,850
Production Cinelou Films, Echo Films, We're Not Brothers Productions
Also known as
Cake, Cake: Una razón para vivir, Torta, Торт, Boldogság bármi áron, Cake - Um Sopro de Vida, Cake: Uma Razão para Viver, Cake/ケーキ 〜悲しみが通り過ぎるまで〜, Chiếc Bánh, Dort, Fericire cu orice pret, Ouga, Pyragas, 蛋糕, 蛋糕的滋味
Director
Daniel Barnz
Cast
Jennifer Aniston
Anna Kendrick
Britt Robertson
Lucy Punch
Sam Worthington
Cast and Crew
Film in Collections
Best Films About Terminal Illness Best Films About Terminal Illness

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Quotes
Claire Bennett Tell me a story where everything works out in the end for the evil witch.
Film Trailers All trailers
Cake - trailer
Cake Trailer
Cake - fragment 3
Cake Fragment 3
