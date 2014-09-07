Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 38 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
7 September 2014
World premiere
7 September 2014
Release date
|22 January 2015
|Russia
| All Media
|12+
|18 March 2015
|Brazil
|
|
|7 September 2014
|Canada
|
|
|5 February 2015
|Finland
|
|
|8 April 2015
|France
|
|
|8 April 2015
|Germany
|
|
|20 February 2015
|Great Britain
|
|
|26 February 2015
|Greece
|
|
|19 February 2015
|Ireland
|
|
|22 January 2015
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|29 January 2015
|Portugal
|
|
|23 January 2015
|Sweden
|
|
|31 December 2014
|USA
|
|
|22 January 2015
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Budget
$7,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$2,433,850
Production
Cinelou Films, Echo Films, We're Not Brothers Productions
Also known as
Cake, Cake: Una razón para vivir, Torta, Торт, Boldogság bármi áron, Cake - Um Sopro de Vida, Cake: Uma Razão para Viver, Cake/ケーキ 〜悲しみが通り過ぎるまで〜, Chiếc Bánh, Dort, Fericire cu orice pret, Ouga, Pyragas, 蛋糕, 蛋糕的滋味