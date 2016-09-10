A.J. Blumquist Well, my name is A.J. Blumquist, and I'm a former mascot, Danny the Donkey, and uh, I'm a judge this year for the Fluffies. For the two people that don't know, uh, Danny the Donkey, my mascot alter ego, was the first one to have an anatomically correct costume

[picture of donkey costume with large penis covered by large black bar]