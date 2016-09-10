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Poster of Mascots
5.7
Mascots - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mascots
5.7

Mascots

, 2016
Mascots
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mascots
5.7
Mascots - Trailer
Mascots  Trailer

Synopsis

A look into the world of competitive mascots.

Cast

Parker Posey
Parker Posey
Cindi Babineaux
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge
Jane Lynch
Jane Lynch
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
Sandra Rosko
Sandra Rosko
Oscar Nuñez
Oscar Nuñez
John Michael Higgins
Bob Balaban
Bob Balaban
Chris O'Dowd
Chris O'Dowd
Tommy 'Zook' Zucarello
Tom Bennett
Tom Bennett
Owen Golly, Jr.
Zach Woods
Zach Woods
Mike Murray
Wayne Wilderson
Dr. Harper James
Director Christopher Guest
Writer Jim Piddock, Christopher Guest
Composer CJ Vanston
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 13 October 2016
World premiere 10 September 2016
Release date
10 September 2016 Russia 16+
11 October 2016 Brazil
10 September 2016 Kazakhstan
10 September 2016 Ukraine
Budget $20,000,000
Production Ra Ra Productions
Also known as
Mascots, Linh Vật, Mascotas, Maskotki, Μασκότ, Талисманы, 吉祥物世界大賽

Film rating

5.7
Rate 13 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mascots - Trailer
Mascots Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

A.J. Blumquist Well, my name is A.J. Blumquist, and I'm a former mascot, Danny the Donkey, and uh, I'm a judge this year for the Fluffies. For the two people that don't know, uh, Danny the Donkey, my mascot alter ego, was the first one to have an anatomically correct costume
[picture of donkey costume with large penis covered by large black bar]
A.J. Blumquist . That lasted all of one game, caused a lot of controversy, but I have a lot of fans in Mexico, south of the border, Tasmania, Finland, and uh, I've had a lot of personal growth. I see my role in the controversy that was involved in that, you know not just the costume that I designed and went out one day onto the the field with, but, you know, the muscle cars and the large cigars. You know, I was overcompensating. Classic overcompensation. But with support groups, I've made a lot of progress and, you know, I stay away from medical terms like "micro penis" - I'm phallically challenged. And um, you know, some of the great groups that I rely on are Tom Thumb and Tiny Tim and Pinky Promise that have helped me accept who I am as a man. And right now, cochlear sex is really trending very hot. You want to just put in hashtag, in any of your social media, hashtag "in your ear", and you'll see what's going on. You have to be very careful how you spell that though. Make sure you spell it, or say it, "In. Your. Ear." Otherwise, you know, people think you're talking about something else.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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