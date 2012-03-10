5.9Frankie Go Boom / 3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom
3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom, 2012
USA / Comedy / 18+
Synopsis
Frank Bartlett has been tortured, embarrassed, and humiliated by his brother Bruce -- usually on film -- his entire life. Now that Bruce is finally off drugs and has turned his life around, things should be different. They are not.
Cast
Kate Luyben
Dharma
Oliver Ham Austin
Pig
David Marciano
David
Director Jordan Roberts
Writer Jordan Roberts
Composer Mateo Messina
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 12 October 2012
World premiere 10 March 2012
Release date
|10 March 2012
|Russia
|16+
|12 October 2012
|Australia
|MA 15+
|10 March 2012
|Kazakhstan
|12 October 2012
|USA
|10 March 2012
|Ukraine
Production Defender Films, Kirkham/Lewitt, Ministry of Content
Also known as
Frankie Go Boom, 3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom, 3, 2, 1... Frankie w sieci, Frankie no Limite, Фрэнки наводит шорох
Updated 12 November 2020
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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