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Poster of 3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom
5.9
3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom - Red band trailer
Kinoafisha Films 3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom
5.9

3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom

, 2012
Frankie Go Boom / 3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of 3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom
5.9
3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom - Red band trailer
3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom  Red band trailer

Synopsis

Frank Bartlett has been tortured, embarrassed, and humiliated by his brother Bruce -- usually on film -- his entire life. Now that Bruce is finally off drugs and has turned his life around, things should be different. They are not.

Cast

Charlie Hunnam
Charlie Hunnam
Frankie
Lizzy Caplan
Lizzy Caplan
Lassie
Chris Noth
Chris Noth
Jack
Ron Perlman
Ron Perlman
Sam Anderson
Dad (Chris)
Whitney Cummings
Whitney Cummings
Claudia
Chris O'Dowd
Chris O'Dowd
Bruce
Nora Dunn
Mom (Karen)
Kate Luyben
Dharma
Oliver Ham Austin
Pig
David Marciano
David
Director Jordan Roberts
Writer Jordan Roberts
Composer Mateo Messina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 12 October 2012
World premiere 10 March 2012
Release date
10 March 2012 Russia 16+
12 October 2012 Australia MA 15+
10 March 2012 Kazakhstan
12 October 2012 USA
10 March 2012 Ukraine
Production Defender Films, Kirkham/Lewitt, Ministry of Content
Also known as
Frankie Go Boom, 3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom, 3, 2, 1... Frankie w sieci, Frankie no Limite, Фрэнки наводит шорох

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom - Red band trailer
3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom Red band trailer
3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom - Clip 2
3, 2, 1... Frankie Go Boom Clip 2
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Mom (Karen) Tell your son it's time for him to move back home.
Dad (Chris) What?
Mom (Karen) My people are Jewish. Moses led us out of the desert, it is disrespectful to go back!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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