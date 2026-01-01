Menu
Awards and nominations of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold 1965

Academy Awards, USA 1966 Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1967 BAFTA Awards 1967
Best Cinematography
Winner
Best British Actor
Winner
Best British Art Direction (B/W)
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best British Actor
Winner
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
 Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
