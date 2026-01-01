Menu
Kinoafisha Films All About Eve All About Eve Awards

Awards and nominations of All About Eve 1950

Academy Awards, USA 1951 Academy Awards, USA 1951
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Sound
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Costume Design
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1951 Cannes Film Festival 1951
Best Actress
Winner
Jury Special Prize
Winner
Grand Prize of the Festival
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1951 Golden Globes, USA 1951
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1951 BAFTA Awards 1951
Best Film from any Source
Winner
