ProductionLes Films A4, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Comme une image, Look at Me, Cómo una imagen, Schau mich an!, Como una imagen, Così fan tutti, Huomaa minut, Like an Image, Mint egy angyal, Miradas ajenas, Olhem para Mim, Popatrz na mnie, Questão de Imagem, San mia eikona, Se meg, Se mig, Se på mig, Κοίταξέ με, Като картина, Посмотри на меня, みんな誰かの愛しい人, 看看我，聽聽我
Film rating
5.6
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Quotes
Étienne CassardThere's cyanide in the bathroom.
SébastienWhy do you say that?
Étienne CassardJust to cut the tension.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.