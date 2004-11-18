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Poster of Look at Me
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Look at Me
5.6

Look at Me

, 2004
Comme une image
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Look at Me
5.6

Cast

Marilou Berry
Marilou Berry
Agnès Jaoui
Agnès Jaoui
Jean-Pierre Bacri
Jean-Pierre Bacri
Laurent Grevill
Virginie Desarnauts
Keine Bouhiza
Director Agnès Jaoui
Writer Agnès Jaoui, Jean-Pierre Bacri
Composer Philippe Rombi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 16 December 2004
World premiere 18 November 2004
Release date
30 December 2004 Russia Вест
30 December 2004 Belarus
18 November 2004 France
30 December 2004 Kazakhstan
30 December 2004 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $18,729,751
Production Les Films A4, StudioCanal, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Comme une image, Look at Me, Cómo una imagen, Schau mich an!, Como una imagen, Così fan tutti, Huomaa minut, Like an Image, Mint egy angyal, Miradas ajenas, Olhem para Mim, Popatrz na mnie, Questão de Imagem, San mia eikona, Se meg, Se mig, Se på mig, Κοίταξέ με, Като картина, Посмотри на меня, みんな誰かの愛しい人, 看看我，聽聽我

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

Étienne Cassard There's cyanide in the bathroom.
Sébastien Why do you say that?
Étienne Cassard Just to cut the tension.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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