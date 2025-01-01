Menu
Films about Ireland

Films about Ireland

Films about Ireland often reflect the rich culture, history, and traditions of this remarkable country. They can immerse the viewer in Irish folklore, myths, and legends, as well as showcase the stunning landscapes and atmosphere of this unique land. Films about Ireland may also explore themes of national identity, the struggle for independence, religion, as well as family values and interpersonal relationships. They offer viewers a vivid portrait of Ireland, leaving a lasting impression and inspiring reflection on this extraordinary country.

Four Letters of Love
Four Letters of Love
Drama 2024, Great Britain / Ireland
6.0
Small Things Like These
Small Things Like These
Drama, History 2024, Belgium / Ireland / USA
6.0
Poor Things
Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2023, Ireland / USA
7.0
Double Blind
Double Blind
Horror, Thriller 2023, Ireland
6.0
The Miracle Club
The Miracle Club
Comedy 2023, Ireland / Great Britain
7.0
Barber
Barber
Crime, Drama, Detective 2023, Ireland
5.0
She Said
She Said
Drama 2022, USA
7.0
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin
Drama 2022, Ireland / Great Britain
8.0
Belfast
Belfast
Drama 2021, Great Britain
6.0
As Luck Would Have It
As Luck Would Have It
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, Ireland / USA
6.0
Dating Amber
Dating Amber
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2020, Ireland / Great Britain / Belgium
7.0
Calm with Horses
Calm with Horses
Crime, Drama 2019, Ireland
6.0
Black 47
Black 47
Drama, Action, History 2018, Ireland
6.0
Stan and Ollie
Stan and Ollie
Drama, Comedy, Biography 2018, Great Britain / Canada / USA
7.0
The Delinquent Season
The Delinquent Season
Drama, Romantic 2018, Ireland
7.0
The Foreigner
The Foreigner
Thriller, Action 2016, USA
7.0
Sing Street
Sing Street
Comedy, Romantic, Musical 2016, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
7.0
The Young Offenders
The Young Offenders
Comedy 2016, Ireland
7.0
Handsome Devil
Handsome Devil
Drama 2016, Ireland
7.0
Brooklyn
Brooklyn
Romantic, Drama 2015, Ireland / Great Britain / Canada
7.0
Frank
Frank
Comedy, Drama, Detective 2014, Great Britain / Ireland
7.0
Song of the Sea
Song of the Sea
Fantasy, Animation, Family 2014, Ireland / Denmark / Belgium
8.0
'71
'71
War, Drama, Action 2014, Great Britain
7.0
What If
What If
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 2013, Canada / Ireland
7.0
Calvary
Calvary
Comedy, Drama 2013, Great Britain
7.0
Philomena
Philomena
Drama, Romantic 2013, Great Britain
7.0
Perrier's Bounty
Perrier's Bounty
Drama, Comedy 2009, Great Britain / Ireland
6.0
Hunger
Hunger
History, Drama 2008, Great Britain
6.0
The Wind That Shakes the Barley
The Wind That Shakes the Barley
Drama, War 2006, Germany / Italy / Spain / France / Ireland / USA
7.0
Breakfast on Pluto
Breakfast on Pluto
Comedy, Drama 2005, Great Britain / Ireland
7.0
Embark on a cinematic journey through the heart of Ireland — a land of legends, lush landscapes, and profound stories. These films capture the soul of a nation, revealing its spirit, struggles, and timeless beauty.

