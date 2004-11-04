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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Mars
6.2
Mars
, 2004
Mars
Russia / Romantic / 18+
About
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Stills
Cast & Crew
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Quotes
6.2
Cast
Gosha Kutsenko
Boris Nikitin
Tatyana Samoylova
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Galka
Elena Morozova
Vera
Nana Kiknadze
Greta
Artur Smolyaninov
Grigoriy
Aleksandra Berezovets-Skachkova
Lyudmila
Nadezhda Kamenkovich
Nadya
Yana Yesipovich
Girl with plait
Aleksandr Ilyin
Father of girl with plait
Ğali Abaydulov
Photographer
Director
Anna Melikian
Writer
Anna Melikian
Composer
Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2004
World premiere
4 November 2004
Release date
11 November 2004
Russia
Централ Партнершип
12+
4 November 2004
Belarus
28 March 2008
Italy
4 November 2004
Kazakhstan
2 December 2005
Poland
4 November 2004
Ukraine
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
Central Partnership, Studio Slon
Also known as
Mars, Mars - Dove nascono i sogni, Marss, Марс
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6.1
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
Updated 22 March 2021
Stills
Quotes
Greta
Why did you run away?
Boris Nikitin
I didn't run. I walked without telling anybody.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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