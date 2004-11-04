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Poster of Mars
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Mars
6.2

Mars

, 2004
Mars
Russia / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Mars
6.2

Cast

Gosha Kutsenko
Gosha Kutsenko
Boris Nikitin
Tatyana Samoylova
Tatyana Samoylova
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Galka
Elena Morozova
Elena Morozova
Vera
Nana Kiknadze
Greta
Artur Smolyaninov
Artur Smolyaninov
Grigoriy
Aleksandra Berezovets-Skachkova
Lyudmila
Nadezhda Kamenkovich
Nadya
Yana Yesipovich
Yana Yesipovich
Girl with plait
Aleksandr Ilyin
Aleksandr Ilyin
Father of girl with plait
Ğali Abaydulov
Photographer
Director Anna Melikian
Writer Anna Melikian
Composer Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 4 November 2004
Release date
11 November 2004 Russia Централ Партнершип 12+
4 November 2004 Belarus
28 March 2008 Italy
4 November 2004 Kazakhstan
2 December 2005 Poland
4 November 2004 Ukraine
Budget $2,000,000
Production Central Partnership, Studio Slon
Also known as
Mars, Mars - Dove nascono i sogni, Marss, Марс

Film rating

6.2
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6.1 IMDb
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 22 March 2021

Quotes

Greta Why did you run away?
Boris Nikitin I didn't run. I walked without telling anybody.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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