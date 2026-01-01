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Poster of Proshlogodnyaya kadril
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Proshlogodnyaya kadril
6.6

Proshlogodnyaya kadril

, 1978
Proshlogodnyaya kadril
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Proshlogodnyaya kadril
6.6

Cast

Olga Zhulina
Tonya
Aleksandr Kostylyov
Lyonya Bobrikov
Galina Makarova
Granny
Elena Morozova
Zhanna Lopatina
Aleksandr Ovchinnikov
Aleksandr Ovchinnikov
Yurka Kvyatkovskiy
Valentina Ananina
Valentina Ananina
Praskovya
Fyodar Shmakaw
Troshenka
Aleksandr Zhdanov
Petka
Vladimir Ushakov
Rostislav Shmyryov
Director Yuri Tsvetkov
Writer Anatoli Protsenko
Composer Evgeniy Glebov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 24 December 1978
Production Belarusfilm, Telefilm
Also known as
Proshlogodnyaya kadril, Прошлогодняя кадриль

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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