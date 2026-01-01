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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Proshlogodnyaya kadril
6.6
Proshlogodnyaya kadril
, 1978
Proshlogodnyaya kadril
USSR / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Cast
Olga Zhulina
Tonya
Aleksandr Kostylyov
Lyonya Bobrikov
Galina Makarova
Granny
Elena Morozova
Zhanna Lopatina
Aleksandr Ovchinnikov
Yurka Kvyatkovskiy
Valentina Ananina
Praskovya
Fyodar Shmakaw
Troshenka
Aleksandr Zhdanov
Petka
Vladimir Ushakov
Rostislav Shmyryov
Director
Yuri Tsvetkov
Writer
Anatoli Protsenko
Composer
Evgeniy Glebov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
1978
World premiere
24 December 1978
Production
Belarusfilm, Telefilm
Also known as
Proshlogodnyaya kadril, Прошлогодняя кадриль
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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