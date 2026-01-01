Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Possessed
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Possessed
6.9

Possessed

, 1931
Possessed
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Possessed
6.9
Tickets

Synopsis

Marion is a factory worker who hopes to trade the assembly line for a beautiful penthouse apartment. Mark Whitney, a wealthy and influential lawyer, can make her dreams come true, but, there is only one problem; he will give her everything except a marriage proposal. Will this affair ever lead to marriage?

Cast

Joan Crawford
Joan Crawford
Marian Martin
Clark Gable
Clark Gable
Mark Whitney
Wallace Ford
Al Manning
Richard «Skeets» Gallagher
Wally Stuart
Frank Conroy
Horace Travers
Marjorie White
Vernice LaVerne
John Miljan
John Driscoll
Clara Blandick
Mother Martin
Wade Boteler
Gino Corrado
Bess Flowers
Francis Ford
Director Clarence Brown
Writer Edgar Selwyn, Lenore J. Coffee
Composer Charles Maxwell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 16 minutes
Production year 1931
World premiere 21 November 1931
Release date
21 November 1931 USA NR
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Possessed, Amor en venta, Fascination, Verkaufte Liebe, A Possuída, Ahoozat Dybbuk, Alles für dein Glück, Betoovering, Betovering, Fascinação, Hans älskarinna, I taxidiotis, Képviselő úr barátnője, Kobiety bez przyszłości, L'amante, La poseída, Milionerova prijateljica, Politik der Liebe, Possuída, The Mirage, Uden Vielsesattest, Uten vielsesattest, Одержимая, 蜃気楼の女

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Illyuzion
19:00 from 400 ₽
All showtimes and tickets

«Possessed» now playing

Sun 23
How do I book tickets for Possessed? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Illyuzion
Marksistskaya
2D, SUB
19:00 from 400 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more