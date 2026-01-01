Marion is a factory worker who hopes to trade the assembly line for a beautiful penthouse apartment. Mark Whitney, a wealthy and influential lawyer, can make her dreams come true, but, there is only one problem; he will give her everything except a marriage proposal. Will this affair ever lead to marriage?
Possessed, Amor en venta, Fascination, Verkaufte Liebe, A Possuída, Ahoozat Dybbuk, Alles für dein Glück, Betoovering, Betovering, Fascinação, Hans älskarinna, I taxidiotis, Képviselő úr barátnője, Kobiety bez przyszłości, L'amante, La poseída, Milionerova prijateljica, Politik der Liebe, Possuída, The Mirage, Uden Vielsesattest, Uten vielsesattest, Одержимая, 蜃気楼の女