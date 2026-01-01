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Edgar Selwyn
Edgar Selwyn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edgar Selwyn
Edgar Selwyn
Edgar Selwyn
Date of Birth
20 October 1875
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
13 February 1944
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Possessed
(1931)
5.3
Pierre of the Plains
(1914)
Filmography
6.9
Possessed
Possessed
Drama, Romantic
1931, USA
5.3
Pierre of the Plains
Pierre of the Plains
Drama
1914, USA
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