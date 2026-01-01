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Edgar Selwyn Edgar Selwyn
Kinoafisha Persons Edgar Selwyn

Edgar Selwyn

Edgar Selwyn

Date of Birth
20 October 1875
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
13 February 1944
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Possessed 6.9
Possessed (1931)
Pierre of the Plains 5.3
Pierre of the Plains (1914)

Filmography

Possessed 6.9
Possessed Possessed
Drama, Romantic 1931, USA
Pierre of the Plains 5.3
Pierre of the Plains Pierre of the Plains
Drama 1914, USA
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