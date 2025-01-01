This collection of films invites viewers to immerse themselves in a world of luxury, power, and complex relationships among the rich and powerful. From dramatic plots about the showdown of family empires to comedic stories about life "on a high flight," these films show what it means to be a man from a world of wealth and power. Explore the world of wealth, intrigue, and power struggles in these films, which provide a fascinating look at the lives of oligarchs and those who enjoy all the benefits of material success.