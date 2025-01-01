Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists Movies About the Rich and Billionaires

Movies About the Rich and Billionaires

This collection of films invites viewers to immerse themselves in a world of luxury, power, and complex relationships among the rich and powerful. From dramatic plots about the showdown of family empires to comedic stories about life "on a high flight," these films show what it means to be a man from a world of wealth and power. Explore the world of wealth, intrigue, and power struggles in these films, which provide a fascinating look at the lives of oligarchs and those who enjoy all the benefits of material success.

All 184
By year
Reset
The End
The End
Musical 2025, USA
6.0
Materialists
Materialists
Romantic 2025, USA
6.0
The Phoenician Scheme
The Phoenician Scheme
Action, Comedy 2025, USA
6.0
Red Flags
Red Flags
Drama, Romantic 2025, Netherlands
4.0
The Lost Princess
The Lost Princess
Action, Adventure 2025, USA / Morocco
6.0
Rich Flu
Rich Flu
Thriller 2024, USA / Colombia / Spain
4.0
The Apprentice
The Apprentice
Biography, Drama 2024, USA
6.0
Voditel-oligarkh
Voditel-oligarkh
Comedy 2024, Russia
6.0
Blink Twice
Blink Twice
Thriller 2024, Mexico / USA
6.0
The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure
The Price of Money: A Largo Winch Adventure
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2024, Belgium / France
5.0
Son of a Rich
Son of a Rich
Comedy 2024, Turkey
6.0
Parthenope
Parthenope
Drama, Fantasy 2024, France / Italy
6.0
Pimp My Bride
Pimp My Bride
Comedy, Romantic 2024, France
5.0
Air
Air
Drama 2023, USA
7.0
Killing Romance
Killing Romance
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2023, South Korea
6.0
Lebedinoe ozero
Lebedinoe ozero
Drama, Comedy 2022, Russia
5.0
Triangle of Sadness
Triangle of Sadness
Drama 2022, Sweden / USA / France
6.0
Bezos
Bezos
Biography, Drama, History 2022, USA
4.0
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire
Icahn: The Restless Billionaire
Biography, Documentary 2022, USA
7.0
Sanctuary
Sanctuary
Drama, Thriller 2022, France / Russia / USA
5.0
Lapham Rising
Lapham Rising
Comedy 2022, USA
4.0
Ad Libitum Corporation
Ad Libitum Corporation
Adventure, Thriller 2021, Russia
5.0
Suzanna Andler
Suzanna Andler
Drama 2021, France
4.0
Belyy kit
Belyy kit
Drama 2021, Russia
0.0
Sundown
Sundown
Drama 2021, France / Mexico / Sweden
6.0
Dead & Beautiful
Dead & Beautiful
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2021, Netherlands / Taiwan, Province of China
4.0
On the Moon
On the Moon
Drama 2020, Russia
6.0
Inheritance
Inheritance
Thriller 2020, USA
6.0
The Hunt
The Hunt
Horror, Action, Thriller 2020, USA
6.0
Hotel Belgrade
Hotel Belgrade
Comedy 2020, Russia
6.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Drama Romantic Action Comedy Adventure Musical Fantasy Thriller Biography Music Documentary History Horror Crime Mystery Sci-Fi Animation Family Detective Adult Sport Western War Short Children's Fairy Tale
Country
All Netherlands USA Morocco Russia France Italy Turkey Belgium Mexico Colombia Spain South Korea Sweden Taiwan, Province of China Puerto Rico Thailand Iran (Islamic Republic of) Germany Switzerland Luxembourg Lebanon Poland Kazakhstan Ukraine Great Britain New Zealand Canada Austria Argentina Ireland Bulgaria Norway Hong Kong China Qatar Australia USSR India Japan
Year
All 1920-1929 1930-1939 1940-1949 1950-1959 1960-1969 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

These films open the doors to a world where money rules, emotions run high, and every decision can change everything.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more