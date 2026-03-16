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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
The Three Sisters
6.1
The Three Sisters
, 2024
The Three Sisters
Cyprus, Russia / Animation, Comedy, Short / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
Three sisters live a lonely life on an isolated island, each in their own small house. One day, circumstances develop in such a way that they are forced to rent out one of their houses.
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Director
Konstantin Bronzit
Writer
Konstantin Bronzit
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Cyprus / Russia
Runtime
14 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Melnitsa Animation Studio, Polydont Films, Rymanco Ventures
Also known as
The Three Sisters, As Três Irmãs, Las tres hermanas, Trzy siostry, Три сестры
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Cartoon rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Updated 16 March 2026
Showtimes
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