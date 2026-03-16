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Poster of The Three Sisters
6.1
Kinoafisha Films The Three Sisters
6.1

The Three Sisters

, 2024
The Three Sisters
Cyprus, Russia / Animation, Comedy, Short / 18+
Poster of The Three Sisters
6.1

Synopsis

Three sisters live a lonely life on an isolated island, each in their own small house. One day, circumstances develop in such a way that they are forced to rent out one of their houses.
Director Konstantin Bronzit
Writer Konstantin Bronzit
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Cyprus / Russia
Runtime 14 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Melnitsa Animation Studio, Polydont Films, Rymanco Ventures
Also known as
The Three Sisters, As Três Irmãs, Las tres hermanas, Trzy siostry, Три сестры

Cartoon rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 16 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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