Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Leonard Conrads
Leonard Conrads Leonard Conrads
Kinoafisha Persons Leonard Conrads

Leonard Conrads

Leonard Conrads

Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy hero, Action hero

Popular Films

School of Magical Animals: Part 2 6.6
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 (2022)
School of Magical Animals 3 6.0
School of Magical Animals 3 (2024)
School of Magical Animals 4 5.8
School of Magical Animals 4 (2025)

Filmography

School of Magical Animals 4 5.8
School of Magical Animals 4 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
School of Magical Animals 3 6
School of Magical Animals 3 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 3
Action, Adventure, Family 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 6.6
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
Watch trailer
School of Magical Animals 5
School of Magical Animals Die Schule der magischen Tiere
Adventure, Family 2021, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Leonard Conrads’s private life
Stills from the film 'School of Magical Animals'
‘School of Magical Animals’ (2021) – What If Your Best Friend Was a Talking Fox?
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more