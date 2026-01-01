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Leonard Conrads
Leonard Conrads
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonard Conrads
Leonard Conrads
Leonard Conrads
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.6
School of Magical Animals: Part 2
(2022)
6.0
School of Magical Animals 3
(2024)
5.8
School of Magical Animals 4
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
5.8
School of Magical Animals 4
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
6
School of Magical Animals 3
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 3
Action, Adventure, Family
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
6.6
School of Magical Animals: Part 2
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
5
School of Magical Animals
Die Schule der magischen Tiere
Adventure, Family
2021, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Leonard Conrads’s private life
‘School of Magical Animals’ (2021) – What If Your Best Friend Was a Talking Fox?
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