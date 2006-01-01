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Loris Sichrovsky
Loris Sichrovsky Loris Sichrovsky
Kinoafisha Persons Loris Sichrovsky

Loris Sichrovsky

Loris Sichrovsky

Date of Birth
1 January 2006
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy hero, Action hero

Popular Films

School of Magical Animals: Part 2 6.6
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 (2022)
School of Magical Animals 3 6.0
School of Magical Animals 3 (2024)
School of Magical Animals 4 6.0
School of Magical Animals 4 (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
School of Magical Animals 4 6
School of Magical Animals 4 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2025, Germany
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Tickets
School of Magical Animals 3 6
School of Magical Animals 3 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 3
Action, Adventure, Family 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 6.6
School of Magical Animals: Part 2 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
Watch trailer
School of Magical Animals 5
School of Magical Animals Die Schule der magischen Tiere
Adventure, Family 2021, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
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