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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Loris Sichrovsky
Loris Sichrovsky
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loris Sichrovsky
Loris Sichrovsky
Loris Sichrovsky
Date of Birth
1 January 2006
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.6
School of Magical Animals: Part 2
(2022)
6.0
School of Magical Animals 3
(2024)
6.0
School of Magical Animals 4
(2025)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6
School of Magical Animals 4
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
6
School of Magical Animals 3
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 3
Action, Adventure, Family
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
6.6
School of Magical Animals: Part 2
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 2
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
5
School of Magical Animals
Die Schule der magischen Tiere
Adventure, Family
2021, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
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