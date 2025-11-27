Menu
Poster of Zrození alchymistky
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Zrození alchymistky

Zrození alchymistky

Zrození alchymistky 18+
Synopsis

Twelve-year-old Ariana has been plagued by adversity since childhood. Alone in the world with an extraordinary gift of magic, she ends up in an orphanage, where she has to endure bullying from other children and teachers. But all the little girl wants is to find a home and find out who her parents were. Her life is suddenly turned upside down when the old alchemist Archivald seeks her out. He offers her the opportunity to enter the school of alchemists, where she will find not only her dream home, but also inseparable friends. However, in order to become a full-fledged student, she must pass the entrance exams. Young alchemists Lora and Mertur prepare her for these exams. At the school, she will not only gain new knowledge and friendships, but also uncover ancient secrets. And when the witch Murien appears, Ariana must risk everything to find out the truth about her past.
Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 November 2025
Release date
27 November 2025 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $227,714
Also known as
Zrození alchymistky
Director
Petr Kubik
Lukás Parík
Cast
Veronika Bartáková
Jessica Bechynová
Anna Jirina Danhelová
Cyril Dobrý
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
