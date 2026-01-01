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About
Maggie Peren
Maggie Peren
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maggie Peren
Maggie Peren
Maggie Peren
Date of Birth
7 May 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
7.1
This Crazy Heart
(2017)
6.8
Before the Fall
(2004)
6.6
Fly Me Away
(2021)
Filmography
5.9
School of Magical Animals 4
Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
Tickets
4.9
The Best is Yet to Come
Das Beste kommt noch!
Comedy
2023, Germany
6.4
The Forger
Der Passfälscher
Biography, Drama
2022, Germany / Luxembourg
6.6
Fly Me Away
Envole-moi
Comedy, Drama
2021, France / Italy
Watch trailer
6.2
Hallo Again
Hallo Again
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Germany
7.1
This Crazy Heart
Dieses bescheuerte Herz
Drama, Comedy
2017, Germany
Watch trailer
6.4
Hands off Mississippi
Hände weg von Mississippi
Family, Adventure, Comedy
2007, Germany
6.8
Before the Fall
Napola
Drama, War
2004, Germany
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