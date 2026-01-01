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Maggie Peren
Maggie Peren Maggie Peren
Kinoafisha Persons Maggie Peren

Maggie Peren

Maggie Peren

Date of Birth
7 May 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

This Crazy Heart 7.1
This Crazy Heart (2017)
Before the Fall 6.8
Before the Fall (2004)
Fly Me Away 6.6
Fly Me Away (2021)

Filmography

School of Magical Animals 4 5.9
School of Magical Animals 4 Die Schule der magischen Tiere 4
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2025, Germany
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Tickets
The Best is Yet to Come 4.9
The Best is Yet to Come Das Beste kommt noch!
Comedy 2023, Germany
The Forger 6.4
The Forger Der Passfälscher
Biography, Drama 2022, Germany / Luxembourg
Fly Me Away 6.6
Fly Me Away Envole-moi
Comedy, Drama 2021, France / Italy
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Hallo Again 6.2
Hallo Again Hallo Again
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Germany
This Crazy Heart 7.1
This Crazy Heart Dieses bescheuerte Herz
Drama, Comedy 2017, Germany
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Hands off Mississippi 6.4
Hands off Mississippi Hände weg von Mississippi
Family, Adventure, Comedy 2007, Germany
Before the Fall 6.8
Before the Fall Napola
Drama, War 2004, Germany
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