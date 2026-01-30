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Poster of Gandhi Talks
6.3
Gandhi Talks - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Gandhi Talks
6.3

Gandhi Talks

, 2026
Gandhi Talks
India / Comedy, Drama,
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Poster of Gandhi Talks
6.3
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Gandhi Talks - Trailer
Gandhi Talks  Trailer

Synopsis

A silent black comedy, about the monetary needs of a character & how it impacts the others. A young, unemployed graduate Mahadev’s struggle to land a job through any means possible and crosses paths with a businessman and petty thief. A subject wherein silence speaks much louder than words. Although a work of fiction by the writer, all the characters in the film are sketched out to seem very real and relatable ensuring an enriching journey as well a laugh riot as the cat and mouse guffaws amongst them unfold. Gandhi Talks aims at telling a story by switching off the device of dialogue, which is not only scary but also interesting and challenging.

Cast

Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi
Mahadev
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari
Gayatri
Arvind Swamy
Arvind Swamy
Mohan Boseman
Mahesh Manjrekar
Mahesh Manjrekar
Premnath Gavli
Bagavathi Perumal
Bagavathi Perumal
Priyadarshini Indalkar
Priyadarshini Indalkar
Journalist
Siddharth Jadhav
Siddharth Jadhav
Mangu
Durgaprasad Mahapatra
Durgaprasad Mahapatra
Income tax officer
Nilesh Divekar
Nilesh Divekar
Shruti Puranik
Shruti Puranik
Panelist
Vanita Kharat
Bahu
Narayan Jadhav
Old Man with Radio
Director Kishor Pandurang Belekar
Writer Kishor Pandurang Belekar
Composer A.R. Rahman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 30 January 2026
Release date
30 January 2026 Russia Indian Films
30 January 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $6,625
Production Zee Studios, Movie Mill Entertainment, Kyoorius Digital
Also known as
Gandhi Talks, Ганди говорит

Film rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 June 2026

Film Trailers

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Gandhi Talks - Trailer
Gandhi Talks Trailer
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