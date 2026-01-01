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Poster of Fatherland
Kinoafisha Films Fatherland

Fatherland

, 2026
Fatherland
Germany, Italy, Poland, France / Drama
Poster of Fatherland

Synopsis

In 1949, German writer Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika embark on a road trip across a Germany in ruins, from US-dominated Frankfurt to Soviet-controlled Weimar.

Cast

Hanns Zischler
Sandra Hüller
Sandra Hüller
August Diehl
August Diehl
Anna Madeley
Anna Madeley
Devid Striesow
Theo Trebs
Director Pawel Pawlikowski
Writer Pawel Pawlikowski, Henk Handloegten
Composer Marcin Masecki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Italy / Poland / France
Production year 2026
Production Our Films, Extreme Emotions, Nine Hours
Also known as
Fatherland, 1949

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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