Mahesh Manjrekar
Mahesh Manjrekar
Mahesh Manjrekar
Mahesh Manjrekar
Mahesh Manjrekar
Date of Birth
16 August 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Bajirao Mastani
(2015)
7.2
The White Tiger
(2021)
6.6
Gandhi Talks
(2026)
Filmography
6.6
Gandhi Talks
Gandhi Talks
Comedy, Drama
2026, India
Watch trailer
4.4
Thug Life
Thug Life
Action, Drama, Thriller
2025, India
Watch trailer
6.4
Yatra 2
Yatra 2
Biography, Drama, History
2024, India
6.1
Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Action, Drama
2022, India
7.2
The White Tiger
The White Tiger
Crime, Drama
2021, India / USA
5.4
The Power
The Power
Action, Crime, Drama
2021, India
7.2
Bajirao Mastani
Bajirao Mastani
Action, Drama, Romantic, History
2015, India
1.8
Himmatwala
Himmatwala
Comedy, Action
2013, India
Watch trailer
