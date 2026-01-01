Mahesh Manjrekar

Menu
Date of Birth
16 August 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gandhi Talks 6.6
Gandhi Talks
Comedy, Drama 2026, India
Thug Life 4.4
Thug Life
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, India
Yatra 2 6.4
Yatra 2
Biography, Drama, History 2024, India
Sarkaru Vaari Paata 6.1
Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Action, Drama 2022, India
The White Tiger 7.2
The White Tiger
Crime, Drama 2021, India / USA
The Power 5.4
The Power
Action, Crime, Drama 2021, India
Bajirao Mastani 7.2
Bajirao Mastani
Action, Drama, Romantic, History 2015, India
Himmatwala 1.8
Himmatwala
Comedy, Action 2013, India
