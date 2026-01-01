Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari Aditi Rao Hydari
Kinoafisha Persons Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari

Date of Birth
28 October 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Rockstar 7.8
Rockstar (2011)
Padmaavat 7.1
Padmaavat (2017)
Gandhi Talks 6.6
Gandhi Talks (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gandhi Talks 6.6
Gandhi Talks Gandhi Talks
Comedy, Drama 2026, India
Watch trailer
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar 6.2
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Drama, Romantic, History 2024, India
Daas Dev 5.1
Daas Dev Daas Dev
Drama, Thriller 2018, India
Padmaavat 7.1
Padmaavat Padmavati
Drama, Romantic 2017, India
Rockstar 7.8
Rockstar Rockstar
Musical 2011, India
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more