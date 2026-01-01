Menu
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari
Date of Birth
28 October 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actress
Height
165 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.8
Rockstar
(2011)
7.1
Padmaavat
(2017)
6.6
Gandhi Talks
(2026)
Filmography
Actress
5
6.6
Gandhi Talks
Gandhi Talks
Comedy, Drama
2026, India
Watch trailer
6.2
Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
Drama, Romantic, History
2024, India
5.1
Daas Dev
Daas Dev
Drama, Thriller
2018, India
7.1
Padmaavat
Padmavati
Drama, Romantic
2017, India
7.8
Rockstar
Rockstar
Musical
2011, India
