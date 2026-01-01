While at the reception, Inkeri overhears the doctor telling the nurse behind the corner that there is no life expectancy or hope left. Inkeri's daughter Maija takes it upon herself to care for her mother, even if it means forcing her, but Inkeri has other plans. As her last act, she intends to save Maija from repeating her own mistakes and then throw herself into the Arctic Ocean. Inkeri escapes from the nursing home for her final journey with her steel-haired friends and Matti, who has tagged along. Before reaching the Arctic Ocean, Inkeri throws herself into life: painful memories, intense emotions, and forest rave.
CountryFinland
Production year2025
Budget€1,501,000
ProductionHelsinki-filmi
Also known as
Teräsleidit - kuin viimeistä päivää, Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow, Stålsystrar - Som sista dagen