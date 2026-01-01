Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow

Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow

Teräsleidit - kuin viimeistä päivää 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

While at the reception, Inkeri overhears the doctor telling the nurse behind the corner that there is no life expectancy or hope left. Inkeri's daughter Maija takes it upon herself to care for her mother, even if it means forcing her, but Inkeri has other plans. As her last act, she intends to save Maija from repeating her own mistakes and then throw herself into the Arctic Ocean. Inkeri escapes from the nursing home for her final journey with her steel-haired friends and Matti, who has tagged along. Before reaching the Arctic Ocean, Inkeri throws herself into life: painful memories, intense emotions, and forest rave.
Country Finland
Production year 2025
Budget €1,501,000
Production Helsinki-filmi
Also known as
Teräsleidit - kuin viimeistä päivää, Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow, Stålsystrar - Som sista dagen
Director
Pamela Tola
Cast
Leena Uotila
Seela Sella
Sanna-Kaisa Palo
Pirjo Lonka
Eero Saarinen
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more