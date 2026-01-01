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Filmography
Eero Ritala
Eero Ritala
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eero Ritala
Eero Ritala
Eero Ritala
Date of Birth
30 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.3
One Last Deal
(2018)
7.0
The Squirrel
(2026)
6.2
Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow
(2025)
Filmography
7
The Squirrel
Orava
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi
2026, Finland
5.4
Little Siberia
Pikku-Siperia
Comedy, Drama, Thriller
2025, Finland / Sweden
6.2
Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow
Teräsleidit - kuin viimeistä päivää
Comedy
2025, Finland
5.5
Super Furball and the Lying Squirrel
Supermarsu ja suuri huijaus
Family
2025, Finland
6
Super Furball Saves the Future
Supermarsu 2
Family
2022, Finland
5.9
Bury Me Deep in Love
Punttikomedia
Comedy
2022, Finland
4.8
Supermarsu
Supermarsu
Family
2018, Finland
7.3
One Last Deal
Tuntematon mestari / One Last Deal
Drama
2018, Finland
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