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Eero Ritala Eero Ritala
Kinoafisha Persons Eero Ritala

Eero Ritala

Eero Ritala

Date of Birth
30 March 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

One Last Deal 7.3
One Last Deal (2018)
The Squirrel 7.0
The Squirrel (2026)
Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow 6.2
Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow (2025)

Filmography

The Squirrel 7
The Squirrel Orava
Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi 2026, Finland
Little Siberia 5.4
Little Siberia Pikku-Siperia
Comedy, Drama, Thriller 2025, Finland / Sweden
Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow 6.2
Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow Teräsleidit - kuin viimeistä päivää
Comedy 2025, Finland
Super Furball and the Lying Squirrel 5.5
Super Furball and the Lying Squirrel Supermarsu ja suuri huijaus
Family 2025, Finland
Super Furball Saves the Future 6
Super Furball Saves the Future Supermarsu 2
Family 2022, Finland
Bury Me Deep in Love 5.9
Bury Me Deep in Love Punttikomedia
Comedy 2022, Finland
Supermarsu 4.8
Supermarsu Supermarsu
Family 2018, Finland
One Last Deal 7.3
One Last Deal Tuntematon mestari / One Last Deal
Drama 2018, Finland
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