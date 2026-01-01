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Filmography
Leena Uotila
Leena Uotila
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leena Uotila
Leena Uotila
Leena Uotila
Date of Birth
16 June 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Father's Day
(2026)
6.9
Family Time
(2023)
6.8
Itty Bitty Princess - Adults Can Go to Hilldiggle!
(2024)
Filmography
7.2
Father's Day
Isänpäivä
Drama
2026, Finland
6.2
Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow
Teräsleidit - kuin viimeistä päivää
Comedy
2025, Finland
6.8
Itty Bitty Princess - Adults Can Go to Hilldiggle!
Prinsessa Pikkiriikki
Family
2024, Finland
6.9
Family Time
Mummola
Comedy, Drama
2023, Sweden / Finland
6.1
Ladies of Steel
Teräsleidit
Comedy, Drama
2020, Finland
6.7
The Human Part
Ihmisen osa
Drama, Comedy
2018, Finland / Denmark
6.7
Heartbeats
Kohtaamisia
Drama
2010, Finland
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