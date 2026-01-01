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Leena Uotila Leena Uotila
Kinoafisha Persons Leena Uotila

Leena Uotila

Leena Uotila

Date of Birth
16 June 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

7.2
Father's Day (2026)
Family Time 6.9
Family Time (2023)
Itty Bitty Princess - Adults Can Go to Hilldiggle! 6.8
Itty Bitty Princess - Adults Can Go to Hilldiggle! (2024)

Filmography

7.2
Father's Day Isänpäivä
Drama 2026, Finland
Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow 6.2
Ladies of Steel: Like There's No Tomorrow Teräsleidit - kuin viimeistä päivää
Comedy 2025, Finland
Itty Bitty Princess - Adults Can Go to Hilldiggle! 6.8
Itty Bitty Princess - Adults Can Go to Hilldiggle! Prinsessa Pikkiriikki
Family 2024, Finland
Family Time 6.9
Family Time Mummola
Comedy, Drama 2023, Sweden / Finland
Ladies of Steel 6.1
Ladies of Steel Teräsleidit
Comedy, Drama 2020, Finland
The Human Part 6.7
The Human Part Ihmisen osa
Drama, Comedy 2018, Finland / Denmark
Heartbeats 6.7
Heartbeats Kohtaamisia
Drama 2010, Finland
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