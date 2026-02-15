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Poster of The Last Fairy Tale
Kinoafisha Films The Last Fairy Tale

The Last Fairy Tale

, 2025
The Last Fairy Tale
Russia / Musical / 18+
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Cast

Anastasija Stockaja
Anastasija Stockaja
Artem Yakovlev
Artem Yakovlev
Andrey Birin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 15 February 2026
Release date
15 February 2026 Kazakhstan 12+

Film rating

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Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
Updated 15 December 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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