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Poster of Katya Ismailova
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Katya Ismailova
6.3

Katya Ismailova

, 1994
Podmoskovnye vechera
France, Russia / Drama, Romantic, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Katya Ismailova
6.3

Synopsis

A wife finds her life transformed after a torrid affair in this story of murder. Katia is a rather dull young woman who types manuscripts for Irina, her husband’s mother and successful writer of romance novels. Katia’s husband is a real momma’s boy. They go to Irina’s summer house to work. There Katia encounters the intense and sexy Serguei who creates passionate longings with in her. Overcome she and Serguei engage in vigorous love-making upon a windowsill where Irina sees them. Irina has a weak heart. Quiet Katia, having rediscovered the joys of sex, changes and becomes more assertive and flighty. Serguei quickly loses interest in her. Strange and deadly things begin happening at the summer house which calls the attention of a judge who is extremely familiar with Irina’s writing.

Cast

Vladimir Mashkov
Vladimir Mashkov
Serguei
Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Ingeborga Dapkunaite
Katia
Aleksandr Feklistov
Aleksandr Feklistov
Mitia
Alisa Freindlich
Alisa Freindlich
Irina Dmitrievna
Natalya Shchukina
Natalya Shchukina
Sonia
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Yuriy Kuznetsov
Romanov
Avangard Leontiev
Avangard Leontiev
Editor
Marina Openkina
E. Vakhovshaia
S. Razguliaeva
Director Valeriy Todorovskiy
Writer Stanislav Govorukhin, Alla Krinitsyna, François Guérif, Marina Sheptunova
Composer Leonid Desyatnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Russia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1994
Production De Image Ltd., Decar, Kinostudiya Imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Podmoskovnye vechera, Katia Ismaïlova, Katya Ismailova, Das Leben ist (k)ein Roman, Katarzyna Izmajłowa, Katia Ismailova, Katia Izmajłowa, Katja Ismailova, Moscow Evenings, Moskova Akşamları, Moszkva-parti esték, Õhtud Moskva lähistel, Pamaskvio vakarai, Подмосковные вечера, Evenings around Moscow, Katia Izmailova, Katia Izmailova/ Podmoskovnye vechera

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 14 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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