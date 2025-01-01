Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Avangard Leontiev
Avangard Leontiev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Avangard Leontiev
Avangard Leontiev
Avangard Leontiev
Date of Birth
27 February 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
7.7
The Barber of Siberia
(1998)
7.7
Burnt by the Sun
(1994)
7.6
A Few Days from the Life of I.I. Oblomov
(1979)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Children's
Crime
Drama
History
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Year
All
2025
2024
2011
2007
2002
1998
1994
1986
1979
1977
All
11
Films
7
TV Shows
4
Actor
11
Arsenev
Drama
2025, Russia
Prihod
Drama
2024, Russia
Ohotniki za brilliantami
Drama, Action, Crime
2011, Russia
Geroy nashego vremeni
Drama, History, Romantic
2007, Russia
7.2
Turning
Prevrashchenie
Mystery, Drama
2002, Russia
7.7
The Barber of Siberia
Sibirskiy tsiryulnik
History, Drama, Romantic
1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
6.5
Hammer and Sickle
Hammer and Sickle
Sci-Fi, History, Drama
1994, USSR
7.7
Burnt by the Sun
Utomlennye solntsem
Drama
1994, France / Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Petukh i boyarin
Petukh i boyarin
Animation, Short
1986, USSR
7.6
A Few Days from the Life of I.I. Oblomov
Neskolko dney iz zhizni I.I. Oblomova
Drama
1979, USSR
5.8
Shelkovaya kistochka
Shelkovaya kistochka
Children's
1977, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree