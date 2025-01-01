Avangard Leontiev

Menu
Date of Birth
27 February 1947
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

The Barber of Siberia 7.7
The Barber of Siberia (1998)
Burnt by the Sun 7.7
Burnt by the Sun (1994)
A Few Days from the Life of I.I. Oblomov 7.6
A Few Days from the Life of I.I. Oblomov (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Arsenev
Drama 2025, Russia
Prihod
Drama 2024, Russia
Ohotniki za brilliantami
Ohotniki za brilliantami
Drama, Action, Crime 2011, Russia
Geroy nashego vremeni
Geroy nashego vremeni
Drama, History, Romantic 2007, Russia
Turning 7.2
Turning Prevrashchenie
Mystery, Drama 2002, Russia
The Barber of Siberia 7.7
The Barber of Siberia Sibirskiy tsiryulnik
History, Drama, Romantic 1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Hammer and Sickle 6.5
Hammer and Sickle Hammer and Sickle
Sci-Fi, History, Drama 1994, USSR
Burnt by the Sun 7.7
Burnt by the Sun Utomlennye solntsem
Drama 1994, France / Russia
Petukh i boyarin 6.7
Petukh i boyarin Petukh i boyarin
Animation, Short 1986, USSR
A Few Days from the Life of I.I. Oblomov 7.6
A Few Days from the Life of I.I. Oblomov Neskolko dney iz zhizni I.I. Oblomova
Drama 1979, USSR
Shelkovaya kistochka 5.8
Shelkovaya kistochka Shelkovaya kistochka
Children's 1977, USSR
