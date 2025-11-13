Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Алло
Алло - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Алло

Алло

, 2025
Алло
Kazakhstan / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Going 11
Not going 2
Poster of Алло
Going 11
Not going 2
Алло - Trailer
Алло  Trailer

Cast

Ақболат Өтебай
Sabira Zharasovna
Gaziz Yerbolat
Rasul Bauyrzhan
Бірлік Сайлаубек
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 13 November 2025
Release date
13 November 2025 Kazakhstan 16+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 11 November 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Алло - Trailer
Алло Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more