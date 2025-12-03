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Poster of My Secret Santa
5.9
My Secret Santa - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films My Secret Santa
5.9

My Secret Santa

, 2025
My Secret Santa
USA / Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of My Secret Santa
5.9
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My Secret Santa - Trailer
My Secret Santa  Trailer

Synopsis

A vivacious single-mom in need of a job decides to disguise herself as a man in order to get hired as the seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort. But when she starts to fall in love with the hotel manager, complications develop that could ruin everything.

Cast

Ryan Eggold
Ryan Eggold
Matthew Layne
Madison MacIsaac
Madison MacIsaac
Zoey
Alexandra Breckenridge
Alexandra Breckenridge
Santa Claus
Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry
Natasha Burton
Katie Stone
Adam Beauchesne
Adam Beauchesne
Kenny
William Vaughan
Eric
Barry W. Levy
Robert
Marika Siewert
Diana-Maria Riva
Diana-Maria Riva
Doralee
Dominic Fox
Jimmy
Nathan Kay
Connor
Director Mike Rohl
Writer Ron Oliver, Carley Smale
Composer Matthew Rogers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 3 December 2025
World premiere 3 December 2025
Worldwide Gross $489,252
Production Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC), Howard Braunstein Films, Netflix Studios
Also known as
My Secret Santa, Anyu, a Mikulás, El secreto de Papá Noel, El secreto de Santa, Miłość w prezencie, My Secret Santa: Mia mamma è Babbo Natale!, Noel Annem, O Meu Pai Natal Secreto, O Segredo do Papai Noel, Ông Già Noel Bí Mật Của Tôi, Мій таємний Санта, Мой тайный Санта, 我的秘密圣诞老人, 聖誕老人亂亂愛

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
Updated 10 November 2025

Film Trailers

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My Secret Santa Trailer
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