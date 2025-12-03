A vivacious single-mom in need of a job decides to disguise herself as a man in order to get hired as the seasonal Santa at a luxury ski resort. But when she starts to fall in love with the hotel manager, complications develop that could ruin everything.
ProductionCanadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit (CPTC), Howard Braunstein Films, Netflix Studios
Also known as
My Secret Santa, Anyu, a Mikulás, El secreto de Papá Noel, El secreto de Santa, Miłość w prezencie, My Secret Santa: Mia mamma è Babbo Natale!, Noel Annem, O Meu Pai Natal Secreto, O Segredo do Papai Noel, Ông Già Noel Bí Mật Của Tôi, Мій таємний Санта, Мой тайный Санта, 我的秘密圣诞老人, 聖誕老人亂亂愛