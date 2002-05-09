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Filmography
Madison MacIsaac
Madison MacIsaac
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madison MacIsaac
Madison MacIsaac
Madison MacIsaac
Date of Birth
9 May 2002
Age
24 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
5.9
My Secret Santa
(2025)
5.5
Never Been Chris'd
(2023)
4.9
Elevator Game
(2023)
Filmography
5.9
My Secret Santa
My Secret Santa
Romantic, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Elevator Game
Elevator Game
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Never Been Chris'd
Never Been Chris'd
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Canada / USA
Show more
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