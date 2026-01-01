Adam Beauchesne

Menu
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.9
Tucker and Dale vs Evil
(2009)
Tickets
6.8
Cold Copy
(2023)
6.2
Autumn in the City
(2022)
Filmography
Actor
5
5.8
My Secret Santa
My Secret Santa
Romantic, Comedy
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Cold Copy
Cold Copy
Thriller
2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Blockbuster
Comedy
2022, USA
6.3
Autumn in the City
Autumn in the City
Comedy, Romantic
2022, Canada / USA
7.9
Tucker and Dale vs Evil
Tucker & Dale vs Evil
Comedy, Thriller
2009, Canada
Watch trailer
Tickets
