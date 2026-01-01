Menu
Adam Beauchesne
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Tucker and Dale vs Evil 7.9
Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2009)
Cold Copy 6.8
Cold Copy (2023)
Autumn in the City 6.2
Autumn in the City (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
My Secret Santa 5.8
My Secret Santa My Secret Santa
Romantic, Comedy 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Cold Copy 6.8
Cold Copy Cold Copy
Thriller 2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Blockbuster 5.1
Blockbuster
Comedy 2022, USA
Autumn in the City 6.3
Autumn in the City Autumn in the City
Comedy, Romantic 2022, Canada / USA
Tucker and Dale vs Evil 7.9
Tucker and Dale vs Evil Tucker & Dale vs Evil
Comedy, Thriller 2009, Canada
Watch trailer
