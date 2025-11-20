6.0Novogodnee pismo
Novogodnee pismo, 2025
Russia / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
Going 6
Not going 2
Going 6
Not going 2
Cast
Director Irina Gobozashvili
Writer Irina Gobozashvili
Composer Irina Belova
Film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 November 2025
Release date
|20 November 2025
|Russia
Worldwide Gross $6,747
Production Druzya, Mechta
Also known as
Novogodnee pismo, Новогоднее письмо
Updated 17 August 2026
Film TrailersAll trailers
Frequently asked questions about the film “Novogodnee pismo”
When is the premiere of the film “Novogodnee pismo”?
The world premiere of the film “Novogodnee pismo” was on 20 November 2025.
What is the rating of the film “Novogodnee pismo”?
The film “Novogodnee pismo” is rated 6.0/10 on Kinoafisha (12 votes) and 6.0/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Novogodnee pismo”?
The runtime of the film “Novogodnee pismo” is 1 hour 30 minutes.
Who directed the film “Novogodnee pismo”?
The film “Novogodnee pismo” was directed by Irina Gobozashvili.
How much did the film “Novogodnee pismo” gross?
The film “Novogodnee pismo” grossed $6,747 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Novogodnee pismo”?
The music for the film “Novogodnee pismo” was composed by Irina Belova.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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