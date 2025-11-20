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Poster of Novogodnee pismo
6.0
Novogodnee pismo - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Novogodnee pismo
6.0

Novogodnee pismo

, 2025
Novogodnee pismo
Russia / Comedy, Drama, Family / 18+
Trailers
Going 6
Not going 2
Poster of Novogodnee pismo
6.0
Going 6
Not going 2
Novogodnee pismo - Trailer
Novogodnee pismo  Trailer

Cast

Olga Belyavskaya
Olga Belyavskaya
Mama Aleksandra
Ekaterina Danilova
Ekaterina Danilova
Liza
Sofia El-Gedavy
Sofia El-Gedavy
Mariya
Olga Khokhlova
Olga Khokhlova
Sosedka
Maksim Kostromykin
Maksim Kostromykin
Brat Aleksandra
Polina Larina
Polina Larina
Lena
Mariam Psuturi
Mariam Psuturi
Mari
Ramil Sabitov
Ramil Sabitov
Vaso
Georgiy Sagiashvili
Georgiy Sagiashvili
Syn Vaso
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Aleksey Shevchenkov
Emilia Shevchuk
Emilia Shevchuk
Olga Filimonova
Olga Filimonova
Vera
Director Irina Gobozashvili
Writer Irina Gobozashvili
Composer Irina Belova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 November 2025
Release date
20 November 2025 Russia
Worldwide Gross $6,747
Production Druzya, Mechta
Also known as
Novogodnee pismo, Новогоднее письмо

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 17 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Novogodnee pismo - Trailer
Novogodnee pismo Trailer
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Frequently asked questions about the film “Novogodnee pismo”

When is the premiere of the film “Novogodnee pismo”?

The world premiere of the film “Novogodnee pismo” was on 20 November 2025.

What is the rating of the film “Novogodnee pismo”?

The film “Novogodnee pismo” is rated 6.0/10 on Kinoafisha (12 votes) and 6.0/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Novogodnee pismo”?

The runtime of the film “Novogodnee pismo” is 1 hour 30 minutes.

Who directed the film “Novogodnee pismo”?

The film “Novogodnee pismo” was directed by Irina Gobozashvili.

How much did the film “Novogodnee pismo” gross?

The film “Novogodnee pismo” grossed $6,747 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Novogodnee pismo”?

The music for the film “Novogodnee pismo” was composed by Irina Belova.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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