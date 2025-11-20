All Top Trailers on Our Channel

The music for the film “Novogodnee pismo” was composed by Irina Belova.

The film “Novogodnee pismo” was directed by Irina Gobozashvili.

The runtime of the film “Novogodnee pismo” is 1 hour 30 minutes.

The film “Novogodnee pismo” is rated 6.0/10 on Kinoafisha (12 votes) and 6.0/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Novogodnee pismo” was on 20 November 2025.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.