Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maksim Kostromykin
Maksim Kostromykin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksim Kostromykin
Maksim Kostromykin
Maksim Kostromykin
Date of Birth
14 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Fortress of War
(2010)
7.5
Pereval Dyatlova
(2020)
7.3
Odin shans na troih
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
War
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2022
2021
2020
2018
2016
2014
2011
2010
2009
All
27
Films
11
TV Shows
16
Actor
27
Kanskie kanikuly
Comedy
2026, Russia
Ogon
Drama
2026, Russia
Chernaya buhgalteriya
Comedy, Crime
2026, Russia
Kansk
Comedy
2025, Russia
6.5
Finist. Pervyy bogatyr
Finist. Pervyy bogatyr
Adventure, Fantasy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Begi
Begi
Comedy, Crime
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
6
Novogodnee pismo
Novogodnee pismo
Comedy, Drama, Family
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Gid i bolshie soblazny
Detective, Romantic
2024, Russia
7.3
Odin shans na troih
Detective, Drama
2024, Russia
V poiskakh prizrakov
V poiskakh prizrakov
Thriller
2024, Russia
Kak pozhivaesh?
Drama
2024, Russia
Sestry 2. Den na semkah
Documentary
2024, Russia
Gid
Romantic, Detective
2022, Russia
6.3
Sestry
Comedy
2022, Russia
7.1
Al-Kapotnya
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
5.6
Kurort cveta haki
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Eralash v kino!
Eralash v kino!
Family
2021, Russia
7.5
Pereval Dyatlova
Drama, Thriller
2020, Russia
6.4
Zhyoltyy glaz tigra
Action, Crime
2018, Russia
5.8
God svini
God svini
Comedy
2018, Russia
6.4
Olga
Comedy
2016, Russia
5.6
Praktika
Drama
2014, Russia
Byla tebe lyubimaya…
Romantic
2011, Russia
Krepost
Drama, War
2011, Russia/Belarus
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree