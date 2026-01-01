Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maksim Kostromykin
Maksim Kostromykin Maksim Kostromykin
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Kostromykin

Maksim Kostromykin

Maksim Kostromykin

Date of Birth
14 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Fortress of War 7.8
Fortress of War (2010)
Pereval Dyatlova 7.5
Pereval Dyatlova (2020)
Odin shans na troih 7.3
Odin shans na troih (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kanskie kanikuly
Comedy 2026, Russia
Ogon
Drama 2026, Russia
Chernaya buhgalteriya
Comedy, Crime 2026, Russia
Kansk
Comedy 2025, Russia
Finist. Pervyy bogatyr 6.5
Finist. Pervyy bogatyr Finist. Pervyy bogatyr
Adventure, Fantasy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Begi 6.6
Begi Begi
Comedy, Crime 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Novogodnee pismo 6
Novogodnee pismo Novogodnee pismo
Comedy, Drama, Family 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Gid i bolshie soblazny 7.2
Gid i bolshie soblazny
Detective, Romantic 2024, Russia
Odin shans na troih 7.3
Odin shans na troih
Detective, Drama 2024, Russia
V poiskakh prizrakov V poiskakh prizrakov
Thriller 2024, Russia
Kak pozhivaesh?
Drama 2024, Russia
Sestry 2. Den na semkah
Sestry 2. Den na semkah
Documentary 2024, Russia
Gid
Romantic, Detective 2022, Russia
Sestry 6.3
Sestry
Comedy 2022, Russia
Al-Kapotnya 7.1
Al-Kapotnya
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Kurort cveta haki 5.6
Kurort cveta haki
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Eralash v kino!
Eralash v kino! Eralash v kino!
Family 2021, Russia
Pereval Dyatlova 7.5
Pereval Dyatlova
Drama, Thriller 2020, Russia
Zhyoltyy glaz tigra 6.4
Zhyoltyy glaz tigra
Action, Crime 2018, Russia
God svini 5.8
God svini God svini
Comedy 2018, Russia
Olga 6.4
Olga
Comedy 2016, Russia
Praktika 5.6
Praktika
Drama 2014, Russia
Byla tebe lyubimaya…
Byla tebe lyubimaya…
Romantic 2011, Russia
Krepost
Krepost
Drama, War 2011, Russia/Belarus
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more