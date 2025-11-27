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Poster of Одна дома 3
Одна дома 3 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Одна дома 3

Одна дома 3

, 2025
Одна дома 3
Russia / Comedy, Family / 18+
Trailers
Going 15
Not going 12
Poster of Одна дома 3
Going 15
Not going 12
Одна дома 3 - Trailer
Одна дома 3  Trailer

Cast

Vitaliya Kornienko
Vitaliya Kornienko
Roman Borzovskiy
Roman Borzovskiy
Boris Deykov
Boris Deykov
Anastasiya Panina
Anastasiya Panina
Mikhail Bogdasarov
Mikhail Bogdasarov
Mikhail Politseymako
Mikhail Politseymako
Artyom Gaidukov
Artyom Gaidukov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 25 December 2025
World premiere 27 November 2025
Release date
27 November 2025 Russia Синемапарк

Film rating

0.0
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Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 26 November 2025

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Одна дома 3 - Trailer
Одна дома 3 Trailer
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