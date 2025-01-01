'The Street Party' is an animated comedy for the whole family. The story is about the 10 year old kid, Mugge, who's parents are about to get a divorce. To recreate the balance and harmony that the adults are about to smash, the always optimistic and indomitable Mugge decides to put together the best street party ever - and in that way bring his mom and dad together again.
CountryDenmark
Runtime1 hour 20 minutes
Production year2019
Worldwide Gross$1,479
ProductionZentropa Entertainments, New Creations, Caviar Films
Also known as
Mugge & vejfesten, Monty and the Street Party, Mange och gatufesten, Monty, Monty i uliczna impreza, Monty y la fiesta callejera, Mugge and the Street Party, Mugge og gatefesten, Mugge og vejfesten, Mugge ve Sokak Partisi