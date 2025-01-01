Menu
Synopsis

'The Street Party' is an animated comedy for the whole family. The story is about the 10 year old kid, Mugge, who's parents are about to get a divorce. To recreate the balance and harmony that the adults are about to smash, the always optimistic and indomitable Mugge decides to put together the best street party ever - and in that way bring his mom and dad together again.
Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2019
Worldwide Gross $1,479
Production Zentropa Entertainments, New Creations, Caviar Films
Also known as
Mugge & vejfesten, Monty and the Street Party, Mange och gatufesten, Monty, Monty i uliczna impreza, Monty y la fiesta callejera, Mugge and the Street Party, Mugge og gatefesten, Mugge og vejfesten, Mugge ve Sokak Partisi
Director
Andres Morgentaller
Mikael Wulff
Cast
Martin Brygmann
Jan Gintberg
Iben Hjejle
Lars Hjortshøj
Cartoon rating

5.0
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
