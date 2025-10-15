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Poster of Life Goes This Way
6.5
Life Goes This Way - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Life Goes This Way
6.5

Life Goes This Way

, 2025
La vita va così
Italy / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Life Goes This Way
6.5
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Not going 0
Life Goes This Way - trailer
Life Goes This Way  trailer

Synopsis

An elderly shepherd takes on big business when he becomes the only holdout against property developers building a luxury resort in his tiny Sardinian village.

Cast

Virginia Raffaele
Aldo Baglio
Diego Abatantuono
Diego Abatantuono
Geppi Cucciari
Jacopo Cullin
Pietro Ragusa
Director Riccardo Milani
Writer Riccardo Milani, Michele Astori
Composer Moses Concas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 15 October 2025
Release date
23 October 2025 Italy T
Worldwide Gross $8,197,452
Production Medusa Film, Our Films, PiperFilm
Also known as
La vita va così, Life Goes This Way, Life Is Life

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
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Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Life Goes This Way - trailer
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