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Life Goes This Way
6.5
Life Goes This Way
, 2025
La vita va così
Italy / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Life Goes This Way
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Synopsis
An elderly shepherd takes on big business when he becomes the only holdout against property developers building a luxury resort in his tiny Sardinian village.
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Cast
Virginia Raffaele
Aldo Baglio
Diego Abatantuono
Geppi Cucciari
Jacopo Cullin
Pietro Ragusa
Director
Riccardo Milani
Writer
Riccardo Milani
,
Michele Astori
Composer
Moses Concas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
15 October 2025
Release date
23 October 2025
Italy
T
Worldwide Gross
$8,197,452
Production
Medusa Film, Our Films, PiperFilm
Also known as
La vita va così, Life Goes This Way, Life Is Life
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Film rating
6.5
Rate
10
votes
6.5
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