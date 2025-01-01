Menu
Poster of You Are the Apple of My Eye
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films You Are the Apple of My Eye

You Are the Apple of My Eye

Geu sijeol, uriga johahaetdeon sonyeo 18+
Synopsis

A group of close friends who attend a private school all have a debilitating crush on the sunny star pupil, Sun-ah. The only member of the group who claims not to is Jin-woo, but he ends up loving her as well.
Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2024
Worldwide Gross $1,032,070
Production Jayuro Pictures, Studio Take
Also known as
Geu sijeol, uriga johahaetdeon sonyeo, You Are the Apple of My Eye, La Niña De Mis Ojos, A Menina dos Meus Olhos, Cô Gái Năm Ấy Chúng Ta Cùng Theo Đuổi, Ты - самое дорогое, что у меня есть, あの夏、僕たちが好きだったソナへ, 妳是我眼中的蘋果
Director
Jo Yeong-myeong
Cast
Jin Yeong
Shin Eun-jeong
Jung Jinyoung
Jung Jinyoung
Kim Da-Hyun
Kim Da-Hyun
Lee Min-goo
Lee Min-goo
6.8
6.7 IMDb
