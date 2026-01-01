Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Lee Min-goo
Lee Min-goo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lee Min-goo
Lee Min-goo
Lee Min-goo
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.7
You Are the Apple of My Eye
(2024)
Filmography
6.7
You Are the Apple of My Eye
Geu sijeol, uriga johahaetdeon sonyeo
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2024, South Korea
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree