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Lee Min-goo
Lee Min-goo Lee Min-goo
Kinoafisha Persons Lee Min-goo

Lee Min-goo

Lee Min-goo

Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

You Are the Apple of My Eye 6.7
You Are the Apple of My Eye (2024)

Filmography

You Are the Apple of My Eye 6.7
You Are the Apple of My Eye Geu sijeol, uriga johahaetdeon sonyeo
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2024, South Korea
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